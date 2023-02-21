Vacant commercial properties may be eligible for the next phase of the city’s Community Development Block Grant demolition project, Enterprise City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott said at a recent Enterprise City Council meeting.

The total grant was for $272,900 and there is still some $119,000 remaining that will enable another phase, consisting of about 22 properties, to begin after asbestos testing is finished, Mott said.

The council approved Mott’s request from the project consultant to award the bid for the CDBG Demolition Project Phase 4 to Hopper Moore, doing business as BMI, in the amount of $29,980. Mott said in reviewing the bids submitted, it was determined the low bid of $28,893 from Lewis, Inc. failed to meet the requirements for bid submission and was rejected. The other bid received was from McClain Contracting in the amount of $48,000.

The CDBG allows the city, at no cost to the owner, to demolish and clear any abandoned or dilapidated properties and structures that could be deemed a nuisance through city ordinance. “After we ran through the residential list, they said we could do commercial buildings, as long as they are vacant,” he said.

Mott said the city is requesting property owners to submit applications for structures to be demolished and cleared in an effort to reduce safety and health hazards and unsightliness in the city. The number of applications received has diminished as the project progresses. “We are bound by the time limit that we were given to complete the project,” Mott said. “That is the biggest challenge with getting this done.”

“We believe were making a difference in the area because after the demo is complete the vacant area is re-grassed and returned to the owner,” Mott said.

Enterprise Code Enforcement Inspector Clay Nelson said once the structure is demolished, the land is leveled and re-seeded, essentially leaving behind a blank slate for the property owner, who maintains ownership of the land. “After the project is completed, the city asks that the property be maintained to current city ordinances,” he said.

Applications for the program will be accepted through Feb. 28. For more information on the CDBG project, or to find out if your property qualifies, contact the City of Enterprise Engineering Department at (334) 348-2648.

In unrelated business, the council approved a recommendation from Fire Chief Christopher Davis to award the bid for the complete removal and installation of nine roll-up steel doors at Central Fire Station to Southern Door Company in the amount of $18,000. Other bids received were from All Access Overhead Door, LLC, for $21,780 and BCS, LLC, for $39,798. “The doors on the back have outlived their usefulness and need to be replaced with doors that can allow entry of a fire truck,” Mott said. “This item is budget and comes in under budget.”

The council also approved the purchase of real estate owned by RAM 1717, LLC, located at the corner of Boll Weevil Circle and County Road 606, and authorized the mayor to execute the necessary closing documents. A portion of this land is the subject of a pending condemnation proceeding, however the city and property owner were able to agree on the purchase of the entire parcel of approximately 30 acres for $675,510, said Council President Turner Townsend.

In other business, the council approved Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore’s request to allow Caddie, the oldest dog in the Police K-9 program, to retire. Caddie was recently injured as she sat in the back of a police car when it was in an accident. She is having mobility issues as the result of a hairline fracture to her right rear leg, Moore said. “I don’t think it is fair to have her have to work,” he said. “The handler she has is her fourth handler and she is now having mobility issues.”

In unrelated business, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos told the council that the pickleball complex is progressing. “The design phase is well underway and construction should be completed by October,” he said.

The Enterprise city Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public. Both meetings are livestreams and available for viewing at the city’s website.