Enterprise Depot Museum receives name change

Enterprise Depot Museum is situated one block off of Enterprise’s historic Main St. between the Rawls Building and the railroad tracks. The past year has seen concerted efforts to increase awareness about the museum in the local community and surrounding areas. According to Valerie Cates, the museum’s director, these efforts also revealed how the museum is perceived by the local population and visitors to Enterprise.

Most notably, it has been the name that has led to misconceptions about the museum. To address the issue, Shirley Skinner, current president of the PRHGS, came up with a new name for the museum: Pea River Museum, with it described as being “located in the historic train depot” at 106 Railroad St. The name change is effective as of August 1, 2022.

The name ‘Enterprise Depot Museum’ was also recent for the museum. Before August 2021, the museum was simply referred to as the Depot Museum. The name ‘Enterprise’ was added for clarification due to the revelation that there are numerous towns across America with a ‘Depot Museum’. However, adding ‘Enterprise’ led people to believe that the museum is owned by the city. In fact, the museum is wholly owned by the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society (PRHGS), the office of which is located at 108 S Main St. The Society acquired the building in 1974 and has operated it continuously, at least in part, as a museum ever since. The term ‘Depot’ gave many people the idea that the museum is only about trains and the railroad industry. The truth is that the museum is a collection of the physical history of the city of Enterprise and the Pea River region of Alabama. Besides the historic train depot itself, it showcases agricultural, domestic, industrial, medical, mercantile and military collections.

The Pea River Museum is currently open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., with other days and times available by appointment. The museum director, Valerie Cates, can be contacted via phone/text at (334) 406-4301, or at PRHGS.Museum@gmail.com. As the museum is run by volunteers, staffing is occasionally limited, so calling ahead is recommended. General admission: Child (ages 6 or less) Free, Youth (ages 7-17) $3, Adult (ages 18-64) $5, Senior (ages 65 or more) $3.