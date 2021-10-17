Enterprise Electronics Corporation celebrates 50 years

“We get storms in the summer every night, we can get hurricanes here, in the winters we can get winter weather sometimes,” Stedronsky said. “We get this full spectrum of weather phenomena here and that allows us to test our weather radars against actual weather events out there and that ensures that we produce a better product.”

He also said that the variety of workforce available in the Wiregrass has been beneficial to EEC throughout its history. Many of its employees are natives to the Wiregrass and have worked with the company for decades.

The company currently has 85 contracts that it’s working on for customers around the globe, including in Tanzania, Thailand and Indonesia. Stedronsky said that most of the company’s business is international.

“That’s our primary customer base — governments and weather services outside of the U.S. that desire to have weather radar to analyze the weather and better protect people and assets that fall under their responsibility,” Stedronsky said.

Stedronsky said throughout its history, EEC has always tried to stay ahead of the current technology.