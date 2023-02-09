Two city employees were recognized Tuesday for exceptional customer service they provided a new resident.

Cynthia Adams and Tangi Hill were presented Extra Mile Awards by Mayor William E. Cooper during the city council meeting.

Cooper said in December a customer came to set up service at the water department inside Enterprise City Hall. Adams, a utility/customer service clerk, assisted the customer who did not have the proper documents.

Adams also noticed a discrepancy in the GIS property records website related to this customer’s address. E911 Communications Specialist Tangi Hill assisted Adams and the two made numerous calls to the Coffee County Courthouse, E911 agents in New Brockton, and other agencies to rectify the problems.

Adams and Hill worked with this customer for nearly two hours.

“I commend you on the remarkable customer experience you provided this resident,” Cooper told Adams and Hill. “Your actions serve as an example for others. We are proud to have such outstanding individuals representing the City of Enterprise.”

In a separate instance in January, Adams stayed late to help a soldier set up service, even though he arrived after the office closed.

“This is the level of service we are proud to offer in Enterprise,” Cooper said.