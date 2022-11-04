Enterprise Fire Chief Davis advises when setting clocks, check smoke detectors

With Daylight Saving Time ending early Sunday morning, the City of Enterprise reminds residents to check their smoke detectors in addition to setting the time on their clocks.

“The time change is a perfect opportunity for everyone to check the status of their smoke detectors,” Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis said. “Twice a year, we want you to change the batteries. You should test the alarm at least once a month. Everyone in your house should be familiar with the sound and know what to do if the alarm goes off.”

Davis said smoke detectors should be in each common area of the home, as well as outside of all bedrooms or sleeping areas. Each one should be tested monthly to ensure the alarms work. Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years, he said.

Davis also encourages residents to take time to review their fire escape plans. “Make sure there are two ways out of each room and that you have a clear path to exit. Especially with the holidays, we know people are going to be decorating. You’ll want to make sure there’s nothing blocking you from getting out in an emergency.”

Davis said not only is it important to have a plan, but to practice it. “It’s one thing to have a plan, but it’s another thing to practice it and be familiar with it. You’ll want to set up a meeting point, whether it’s a nearby mailbox or the house across the street. Remind everyone where to go and how to safely get there.”

The Enterprise Fire Department has smoke detectors available, free of charge, to city residents. To learn more about this program, contact the Enterprise Fire Department at (334) 348-2641