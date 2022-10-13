 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise Fire Department distributing free smoke detectors on Oct. 22

  • Updated
EFD to distribute free smoke detectors

From left are, Enterprise Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Beasley, Enterprise Mayor WIlliam Cooper and EFD Chief Christopher Davis.

 COURTESY PHOTOS

The Enterprise Fire Department will distribute free smoke detectors to those living within city limits later this month in an effort to increase the chances of surviving a fire.

‘Operation Smoke Detector’ will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the corner of West Harrison and Bell streets. Smoke detectors will be given out while supplies last. Volunteers, paired with EFD personnel, will be going door-to-door in the area offering smoke detectors and installation, if needed.

“When there is a house fire, you may have as little as two minutes to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. A working smoke detector increases the chance of you and your family getting out safe,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so they know what to do when the alarm goes off.”

Davis also encouraged everyone to plan and practice a fire escape route. He offered the following tips:

-Know at least two ways out of each room, if possible;

Make sure all windows and doors open easily;

Designate a place to meet outside that’s a safe distance from your property; and,

Practice your plan at least twice a year.

Davis’ message coincides with the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week this week. This year’s campaign is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” Mayor William E. Cooper signed a proclamation declaring Fire Prevention Week in Enterprise.

