Enterprise Fire Department selected as Christmas Parade grand marshal

The Enterprise Fire Department will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade committee announced Tuesday.

“Through the nomination process, it was evident the community wanted to show its thanks to the Enterprise Fire Department, as there were multiple entries for not only the fire department, but also Chief Chris Davis,” Erin Grantham, chamber executive director, said. “While we received other fantastic nominations for community leaders, the committee voted to recognize the efforts of the Enterprise Fire Department.”

In the early morning of Oct. 16, fire spread through several downtown buildings, including four businesses and one residence. The fire department spent hours containing the fire and preventing it from damaging other buildings on Main Street. Firefighters remained on scene for several days to monitor the structures to ensure there would be no additional damage.

“Without the leadership of Chief Davis and the skill of the entire Enterprise Fire Department, the fire that affected our downtown could have been much worse,” Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper, Sr. said. “We are very fortunate to have firefighters who are well trained and prepared for such emergencies. I am pleased that our community continues to show their appreciation for the fire department’s efforts and look forward to honoring them as the grand marshal.”

The Enterprise Christmas Parade is Tuesday, Nov. 29, and starts at 6:30 p.m. on North Main Street at Grocery Outlet and Southeast Cardiology. The parade will travel south eight blocks to River Bank & Trust. Applications to participate in the parade are due by Nov. 15.

For more information about the parade, visit the chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com or contact the chamber office at 334-347-0581