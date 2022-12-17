Enterprise garbage collection adjusted for Christmas holiday

The City of Enterprise offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, and no garbage collection will occur.

All Enterprise residents will be impacted by the change in schedule to account for the holiday:

Garbage pick-up regularly scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22, will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 21;

Garbage pick-up regularly scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23, will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 22;

Garbage pick-up regularly scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26, will be picked up Tuesday, Dec. 27; and,

Garbage pick-up regularly scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27, will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 28.

All other curbside trash will be collected as time permits. Residents are reminded to have all debris out on the curb by 7 a.m. on pick-up day.