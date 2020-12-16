 Skip to main content
Enterprise goes 3-3 in Auburn
Enterprise wrestling went 3-3 in dual matches Friday and Saturday at the Swede Umbach Duals Tournament in Auburn.

On Friday, the Wildcats opened with a win over Auburn on a tiebreaker after the teams tied at 40. They then lost to Spain Park 55-15 and defeated Bob Jones 40-27.

On Saturday in the champions pool, EHS lost to Wetumpka 48-27, defeated Pelham 60-23 and lost to Hewitt-Trussville 51-21.

Zach McFarland (120 pound weight class) led the Wildcats, going 6-0 at the tournament with five pins and a forfeit win. Cody Kirk (132) went 5-1, winning four decisions and earning one pin and Grier Hunt (113) went 4-2 with a pin, an injury default win, a 12-4 major decision and a forfeit win.

Other top EHS performers were Kaden Franke, who went 3-2 with one pin at 195 pounds and 1-0 at 182 pounds, and Evelyn Holmes-Smith, who went 3-1 with two pins at 106 pounds.

Trace Woodward (126) went 3-3 at the event with all the wins by pins. Samuel Lynon went 3-3 with two pins, wrestling at 152 and 145 pounds, and Kameron Stiffler went 1-1 in 106-pound matches.

