Enterprise Health and Rehab honors program grads
Enterprise Health and Rehab honors program grads

Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center (EHRC) honored individuals graduating from the Certified Nurse Assistant Program on Thursday, May 20 with a pinning ceremony commemorating their hard work and accomplishment.

The certification program at EHRC is a three-week course with two weeks in the classroom and lab and one week assisting with and delivering hands-on resident care. After completion of the course, the certification concludes with the candidates taking two national exams: one written and one skill exam.

Individuals receiving their certification are: Anniya Britt, Madison Egnew, Laura Elizabeth Caal-Choc, Chelsea Adkison, Alana Freeman, Precious Brooks, Patrice Haynes and Keeley Bone.

Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation offers certified nurse assistant classes on a regular basis. To attend the course, individuals must complete an application, pass a drug test, background check and an interview. EHRC pays individuals during attendance of the course, provides all materials and testing and continues to provide a job upon satisfactory completion of the course.

If interested in attending a future course, visit https://enterprisenursinghome.com/employment-application or contact Kaye Parrish at 334-347-9541.

