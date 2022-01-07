Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center pins new graduates

Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center (EHRC) honored individuals graduating from the Certified Nurse Assistant Program on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with a pinning ceremony commemorating their hard work and accomplishment. The certification program at EHRC is a three-week course with two weeks in the classroom and lab and one week assisting with and delivering hands-on resident care. After completion of the course, the certification concludes with the candidates taking two national exams; one computerized (written) exam and one skill exam. Individuals receiving their certification are: DeAnna Hill, Jade Henderson, Jeffrey Tatum, Alesha Bryant, Katelynn Parrish, and Andreana Ball.

Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation is located in Enterprise, AL, and offers certified nurse assistant classes on a regular basis. To attend the course, individuals must complete an application, pass a drug test, background check, and interview. EHRC pays individuals during attendance of the course, provides all materials and testing, and continues to provide a job upon satisfactory completion of the course.

Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center is seeking dependable, trustworthy, high-energy, positive individuals who are interested in providing compassionate resident care. We have full and part-time shifts available. EHRC offers a competitive salary, benefits package and professional growth. If interested please visit https://enterprisenursinghome.com/employment-application/ or contact Kaye Parrish at 334-347-9541.