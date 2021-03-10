 Skip to main content
Enterprise High dominates at track meet
Lazarieus Leonard placed first in the boys’ 100 meter dash and fifth in the boys’ long jump.

 HENRY OTTO CMI

Enterprise High School hosted a track and field meet on Saturday morning and competed against teams from nine other schools. Out of 36 events on the day, Enterprise earned the top spot in 18 events.

The top results are as follows:

Lazarieus Leonard, first in the boys’ 100 meter dash

Aniyah Kitt, first in the girls’ 100 and 200 meter dash

Amariia Leggett, first in the girls’ 100 meter hurdles

Bryce Edwards, first in the boys’ 300 meter hurdles

Enterprise High ‘A’ team, first in the 4x100 meter relay and the mixed 4x100 meter relay

Enterprise High ‘B’ team, first in the girls’ 4x100 meter relay and the girls’ 4x800 meter relay

Enterprise High ‘C’ team, first in the boys’ 4x400 meter relay

Enterprise High ‘C’ team, first in the girls’ 4x400 meter relay

Madisen James, first in the girls’ discus throw

Jocelyn Jones, first in the girls’ javelin throw

Jalen Cunningham, first in the boys’ long jump

Jace Himes, first in the boys’ pole vault

Aezia Gafney, first in the girls’ pole vault

Sarah Amos, first in the girls’ shot put

Bryce Edwards, first in the boys’ triple jump

Other schools in attendance included Ashford High School, Bayside Academy, Montgomery Catholic, Graceville High School, Headland High School, New Brockton High School, Pike County High School, Providence Christian School and Slocomb High School.

