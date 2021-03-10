Enterprise High dominates at track meet

Enterprise High School hosted a track and field meet on Saturday morning and competed against teams from nine other schools. Out of 36 events on the day, Enterprise earned the top spot in 18 events.
The top results are as follows:
Lazarieus Leonard, first in the boys’ 100 meter dash
Aniyah Kitt, first in the girls’ 100 and 200 meter dash
Amariia Leggett, first in the girls’ 100 meter hurdles
Bryce Edwards, first in the boys’ 300 meter hurdles
Enterprise High ‘A’ team, first in the 4x100 meter relay and the mixed 4x100 meter relay
Enterprise High ‘B’ team, first in the girls’ 4x100 meter relay and the girls’ 4x800 meter relay
Enterprise High ‘C’ team, first in the boys’ 4x400 meter relay
Enterprise High ‘C’ team, first in the girls’ 4x400 meter relay
Madisen James, first in the girls’ discus throw
Jocelyn Jones, first in the girls’ javelin throw
Jalen Cunningham, first in the boys’ long jump
Jace Himes, first in the boys’ pole vault
Aezia Gafney, first in the girls’ pole vault
Sarah Amos, first in the girls’ shot put
Bryce Edwards, first in the boys’ triple jump
Other schools in attendance included Ashford High School, Bayside Academy, Montgomery Catholic, Graceville High School, Headland High School, New Brockton High School, Pike County High School, Providence Christian School and Slocomb High School.