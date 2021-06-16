Enterprise High School 2021 football season reserved seating presale

Enterprise High School will be offering an advanced sale of a reserved admission season packets containing seven home game tickets for the 2021 EHS football season. The price for each packet this year is $70.

Tickets will be available for purchase and pick up for the 2019 ticket holders if not already purchased online or through the mail on Monday, July 26 from 1 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Enterprise High School’s main office window.

On Wednesday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., all the remaining reserved seating will be available to the community on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Reserved parking spaces will be available for purchase during this week also. The 2019 parking space holders will have first chance on July 26 and July 27. On July 28, all parking spaces will be available for sale again to the public.

The price for the yellow lot parking spaces is $50 each, and these parking spaces are located near the practice field behind the field house. Passes are for the reserved lot only and not a numbered spot.

If you have any questions, please contact the EHS office at (334)-347-2640 or email Terri Hurley, thurley@enterpriseschools.net, or Trent Trawick, ttrawick@enterpriseschools.net