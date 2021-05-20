Enterprise High School 45th JROTC Awards Day (continued)

In continuing with the Enterprise Ledger’s coverage of the 45th annual JRTOC Awards Day program, we recognize the award recipients for the National Sojourners Award, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award, the American Legion awards and the Non-commissioned Officers Association of America Award.
The recipients, as well as a description of each award, are as follows:
The National Sojourners AwardThe Sojourners Award is presented to a cadet who is in the second or third year of JROTC, in the top 25% of their academic class and has encouraged and demonstrated the ideals of Americanism by deed and/or conduct and must have demonstrated a potential for outstanding leadership.
The recipient of the Sojourners Award was Cadet Second Lieutenant Arianne Siegel.
Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award is presented annually to the cadet who has demonstrated scholastic excellence and Americanism. The cadet must be in the third year of a four-year JROTC program and must be in the top 25% of his or her academic class.
The recipient of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award was Cadet Captain Micah Smith.
American Legion AwardsThe American Legion Awards are awarded to outstanding cadets for general military and scholastic excellence.
The General Military Excellence Award is presented to a cadet in the top 25% of his or her class in academic subjects and JROTC subjects and has demonstrated exceptional qualities in military leadership, discipline, character and citizenship.
The Scholastic Excellence Award is presented to a cadet in the top 10% of his or her class in academic subjects, in the top 25% of JROTC subjects and has demonstrated outstanding qualities of leadership.
The recipient of the Military Excellence Award is Cadet Major Molly Ledbetter.
The recipient of the Scholastic Excellence Award is Cadet Second Lieutenant Kyle Lane.
Non-commissioned Officers Association of America AwardThe Non-commissioned Officers Association Award is presented annually to an outstanding cadet noncommissioned officer in the JROTC program who has consistently exhibited the best military bearing, personal appearance, deportment and leadership ability in their unit during the school year.
The recipient of the Noncommissioned Officers Association Award was Cadet Master Sergeant Jackson Myers.