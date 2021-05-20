Enterprise High School 45th JROTC Awards Day (continued)

In continuing with the Enterprise Ledger’s coverage of the 45th annual JRTOC Awards Day program, we recognize the award recipients for the National Sojourners Award, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award, the American Legion awards and the Non-commissioned Officers Association of America Award.

The recipients, as well as a description of each award, are as follows:

The National Sojourners AwardThe Sojourners Award is presented to a cadet who is in the second or third year of JROTC, in the top 25% of their academic class and has encouraged and demonstrated the ideals of Americanism by deed and/or conduct and must have demonstrated a potential for outstanding leadership.

The recipient of the Sojourners Award was Cadet Second Lieutenant Arianne Siegel.

Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award is presented annually to the cadet who has demonstrated scholastic excellence and Americanism. The cadet must be in the third year of a four-year JROTC program and must be in the top 25% of his or her academic class.

The recipient of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award was Cadet Captain Micah Smith.