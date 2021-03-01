Enterprise High School remembers victims on 14th anniversary of tornado

At approximately 1:05 p.m. on March 1, 2007, a tornado touched down at Enterprise Municipal Airport. Seven minutes later, Enterprise High School was hit.
Homes were damaged, four chicken houses and a football stadium were destroyed and countless vehicles were overturned in its path to the high school where hundreds of people sat waiting with less than 20 minutes’ warning before the tornado touched down.
Nine people were killed that day, eight of them EHS students, and over 50 were sent to local hospitals with injuries. The Alabama National Guard was deployed, former President George W. Bush visited and Coffee County was declared a federal disaster zone
"Out of the devastation can come hope and a better tomorrow," Bush said as he stood with his arm around a student, a tear running down her face. "Our thoughts, of course, go out to the students who perished, but we thank God for the hundreds who lived."
The city rebuilt, recovered and mourned those who were lost, and are still mourning those who were lost 14 years later.
Current EHS Principal Stan Sauls was a tenth and eleventh grade teacher and baseball coach at the school in 2007. His classroom was on the third hall—where the greatest destruction occurred—but he had been moved to the office to help with parents wanting to check out their children 10 minutes before the tornado struck.
He was either a teacher or a coach for most of the students who lost their lives that day, and he holds special memories of each of them still today.
“These kids all have a special place in my heart,” he said. “Many of our lives both here at EHS and in the Enterprise community were changed forever due to this tragic event.”
Out of the 197 faculty who were employed at EHS on March 1, 2007, just 17 are still at the school, and the Class of 2020 were just kindergarteners at the time. Sauls said the day is always with him, and while they as a school don’t want to dredge up sad memories, he also doesn’t want the memory of his students, or Edna Strickland, to be forgotten.
“For me to come in every day into school and walk in past the wildcat with all their names on it, it’s a daily reminder for me,” he said. “We will never forget their memories.”
Today, instead of showing photos of the wreckage, we choose to remember the lives that were lost:
Michael J. Bowen, a 16-year-old 11th grader known as "Mike.” Friends remembered Bowen reading sports magazines in class and loving football. A Florida Gators fan, Bowen loved to talk about his teams’ victories on the football field and the basketball court. He also played trumpet in the school band. The child of a military family, Bowen lived on post at Fort Rucker.
Peter James Dunn II, a 16-year-old 11th grader everyone called "P.J." Dunn wanted to go to college, and he loved Michael Jordan sneakers and wanted to meet Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Tiger Woods. Friends said he was very smart and excelled at English. He worked at McDonald’s and called his parents his heroes.
Andrew Joel Jackson, a 16-year-old 11th grader who went by "AJ." Jackson was part of the stunt team for the Enterprise High cheerleaders and was known for trying to make them all laugh. He was also in the singing group Encores and attended First Baptist Church of Level Plains, where a fellow student said he had matured as a Christian. After the tornado, several friends credited Jackson with saving a classmate’s life by positioning himself between the other student and a metal beam, costing him his own life.
Ryan Andrew Mohler, a 17-year-old 11th grader who was, like his best friend Jackson, a cheerleader. He loved to hunt and fish and would spend many winter Saturdays in the woods with Jackson and Ethan Rush. The three were known to do everything together. One of his friends said he had the purest heart of anyone — ever.
Kathryn Madora Strunk, a 16-year-old 10th grader, was known as "Katie." Strunk was in the band and played the clarinet and oboe. Energetic, talkative and a math whiz is how friends described her. Her mother was an Enterprise history teacher, and her father a New Brockton football coach. She had transferred to Enterprise the year before from Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery where she was in the band and the Key Club.
Michael D. Tompkins, a 17-year-old senior whose father served in Iraq, was known by his friends as “Mikey.” He had just made it onto the Enterprise baseball team, no. 19, and was scheduled for a game the next day against Charles Henderson. He also handled a lot of the technical equipment for Encores and loved Auburn athletics.
Jamie Ann Vidensek was a 17-year-old senior who was known as a regular at school soccer games. Smart, kind and timid is how friends described her. She also did volunteer work and was in the school’s Anchor Club.
Alice Michelle Wilson was a 16-year-old 10th grader known as "Michelle" to friends. She was a sophomore and part of the school’s Army ROTC program. She loved Dairy Queen and large green slushies with extra, extra lime. Friends described her as studious and quiet.
Edna Lee Strickland was an 83-year-old whose home was near the school. She was a retired nurse’s aide, was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church and attended Westview Baptist Church. She was survived by a daughter, a son-in-law and two grandchildren.