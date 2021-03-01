Enterprise High School remembers victims on 14th anniversary of tornado

Peter James Dunn II, a 16-year-old 11th grader everyone called "P.J." Dunn wanted to go to college, and he loved Michael Jordan sneakers and wanted to meet Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Tiger Woods. Friends said he was very smart and excelled at English. He worked at McDonald’s and called his parents his heroes.

Andrew Joel Jackson, a 16-year-old 11th grader who went by "AJ." Jackson was part of the stunt team for the Enterprise High cheerleaders and was known for trying to make them all laugh. He was also in the singing group Encores and attended First Baptist Church of Level Plains, where a fellow student said he had matured as a Christian. After the tornado, several friends credited Jackson with saving a classmate’s life by positioning himself between the other student and a metal beam, costing him his own life.

Ryan Andrew Mohler, a 17-year-old 11th grader who was, like his best friend Jackson, a cheerleader. He loved to hunt and fish and would spend many winter Saturdays in the woods with Jackson and Ethan Rush. The three were known to do everything together. One of his friends said he had the purest heart of anyone — ever.