Enterprise High School sets reopening plan

The administration and staff of Enterprise High School are committed to ensuring the safest possible learning environment for our students. In an effort to do so, we will be following all guidelines established in the Enterprise City Schools Plan for Returning to Schools.

In accordance with the ECS Plan for Returning to School, face coverings must be worn at all times upon entering the school building by staff, students and school visitors over the age of six. The following information is specific to Enterprise High School and may not be applicable to other schools in the Enterprise City Schools system.

The information provided in this plan will be updated as more information becomes available.

Open House

Open house will not be held in person for the 2020-2021 school year. The following steps will be taken to provide a similar scenario for parents:

Teachers will create a short video introduction to their school website no later than August 10, 2020.

In addition to a short video, parents are encouraged to join each of their child’s teacher’s Remind account. We will be sending out a minimum of one message per week for the 2020-2021 school year.

Arrival