Enterprise High School Student of the Week

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger recognizes EHS’s Student of the Week, Alaura de Hoyos.
Alaura, a senior at EHS, is the daughter of Angela and Benjamin de Hoyos. She is involved in multiple extracurricular activities in school — including cross country, French Club, National Technical Honor Society and National Honor Society — and in her church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Alaura said although she has had many great opportunities and several favorite teachers throughout high school, Alison Hancock’s AP history class has stood out.
“Mrs. Hancock not only did a great job of teaching me, but she also took the time to get to know her students and make them feel welcome,” she said. “This class was not an easy class, so having her there to cheer me on really helped me succeed.”
Alaura said being a Wildcat has opened up many doors for her, both socially and educationally.
“Not only have I had the opportunity to attend so many challenging, enlightening classes, but I've also had the opportunity to make lasting relationships with teachers and friends,” she said. “While Enterprise is not the biggest city out there, the high school is very big; therefore, I will forever be grateful for the kind teachers who have made it so easy for me to ask for help when I needed it, and I am forever grateful for the amazing friends I have made. In all, what I love most about being an Enterprise Wildcat is the loving community I have been able to be a part of.”
After graduation, Alaura plans on attending BYU in Utah and majoring in the graphic arts design pathway.
“I love anything to do with digital media,” she said. “I get excited with the thought of making my own movies or designing my own poster, but give me a paper and pen and the best I can do is a happy little stick man.”
Alaura is the second-oldest of six siblings and said she loves being part of a big family. She describes herself as “outgoing” and said she makes an effort to be a better person each day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!