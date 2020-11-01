Enterprise High School Student of the Week

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger recognizes EHS’s Student of the Week, Alaura de Hoyos.

Alaura, a senior at EHS, is the daughter of Angela and Benjamin de Hoyos. She is involved in multiple extracurricular activities in school — including cross country, French Club, National Technical Honor Society and National Honor Society — and in her church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Alaura said although she has had many great opportunities and several favorite teachers throughout high school, Alison Hancock’s AP history class has stood out.

“Mrs. Hancock not only did a great job of teaching me, but she also took the time to get to know her students and make them feel welcome,” she said. “This class was not an easy class, so having her there to cheer me on really helped me succeed.”

Alaura said being a Wildcat has opened up many doors for her, both socially and educationally.