Enterprise High School Teacher of the Month

“I want them to know that I believe in them, that I will always be on their side,” she said. “I love taking brand new freshmen and helping them navigate the essentials of becoming a well-adjusted and productive high school student and to teach them what they will need to know at the next level to experience success.”

Stringfield and her husband, Rev. Craig Stringfield, have been married for 34 years and have two daughters, Brittany and Lydia, and two grandchildren with a third on the way. She said she enjoys serving alongside her husband in the music ministry and women's ministry of their church as well as being in nature.

Stringfield will be retiring from Enterprise City Schools in December and will serve as an educational consultant for The Center of Teacher Effectiveness by providing professional development for teachers, administrators and school systems across the country, possibly even internationally.

“I really must say that in all of my years of teaching, I have loved every moment of teaching in Enterprise City Schools. My coworkers are so much more than that; they are my tribe,” she said. “I tell people all the time what a wonderful place ECS is to work, and I have a lot of other places to compare it to.

“Perhaps, I can come back to the Enterprise City School System and share research-based strategies to equip our teachers to continue on the road to great success as we prepare our students to be productive citizens. Thanks, Enterprise, for a great experience. I will never forget it!”

