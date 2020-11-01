Enterprise High School Teacher of the Month

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger recognizes the November Teacher of the Month, Mindy Stringfield.
Stringfield currently teaches ninth grade pre-AP English. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Carson Newman University and performed her graduate studies at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and University of North Carolina.
Stringfield began her teaching career in 1986 and has taught in both Tennessee and Texas and other cities in Alabama, including Birmingham, Fairhope, Gulf Shores and Daleville before Enterprise.
Stringfield said she chose teaching because she wanted to make a difference in the lives of today’s youth and said her students keep her grounded.
“I want to show them what their true potential is and how much they each have to offer to the world,” she said. “English is not most students' favorite subject, but there are so many life lessons to be learned through literature and effective communication is a must in any direction life may take my students.
“There is never a dull moment in the classroom. My students, when given the opportunity, teach me and their peers so very much. When we allow students to be leaders of their own learning, the sky is the limit.”
If her students only take away one thing from her class, Stringfield said she wants them to learn to have confidence in themselves.
“I want them to know that I believe in them, that I will always be on their side,” she said. “I love taking brand new freshmen and helping them navigate the essentials of becoming a well-adjusted and productive high school student and to teach them what they will need to know at the next level to experience success.”
Stringfield and her husband, Rev. Craig Stringfield, have been married for 34 years and have two daughters, Brittany and Lydia, and two grandchildren with a third on the way. She said she enjoys serving alongside her husband in the music ministry and women's ministry of their church as well as being in nature.
Stringfield will be retiring from Enterprise City Schools in December and will serve as an educational consultant for The Center of Teacher Effectiveness by providing professional development for teachers, administrators and school systems across the country, possibly even internationally.
“I really must say that in all of my years of teaching, I have loved every moment of teaching in Enterprise City Schools. My coworkers are so much more than that; they are my tribe,” she said. “I tell people all the time what a wonderful place ECS is to work, and I have a lot of other places to compare it to.
“Perhaps, I can come back to the Enterprise City School System and share research-based strategies to equip our teachers to continue on the road to great success as we prepare our students to be productive citizens. Thanks, Enterprise, for a great experience. I will never forget it!”
