Enterprise High School to provide shuttle service for graduation parking

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion and long waiting times, Enterprise High School will provide a shuttle service from Bates Memorial Stadium to Wildcat Stadium for EHS’s graduation next Thursday, May 27.
Graduating seniors, band members participating in the ceremony and Wildcat Representatives are required to park at Bates Memorial Stadium or have a parent, family member or friend drop them off on campus between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Students who drive will be asked to park at Bates Memorial Stadium and take the shuttle service to the Competition Gym. All seniors participating in the graduation ceremony are required to be in the EHS Competition Gym no later than 7:30 a.m. Security will be provided at Bates Memorial Stadium for those parking and riding the shuttle.
The shuttle will run every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will also be available at the conclusion of the ceremony for one hour.
Please keep in mind the following:
Parking spaces are limited on the EHS campus and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.
There is no parking on restricted areas, such as the grass practice fields.
The area in front of the EHS academic building is the only grass area that is allowed for parking.
Handicap parking is in front of the stadium. A proper handicap placard is required for handicap parking.
No artificial noisemakers. Please respect all individuals by allowing them the opportunity to hear their child’s name called in the ceremony.
Please put balloons down in front of you so that they do not block the view of the people behind you.
No alcoholic beverages are allowed on campus.
No smoking is allowed on campus.
Keep stairways and walkways clear. Please do not sit nor stand in these areas.
No coolers, backpacks, or other packages are allowed in the stadium.
Stereos or other electronic devices, which may disturb others in attendance, are not allowed in the stadium.
Standing in areas that obstruct pedestrian traffic is prohibited.
The last day for students to attend class on campus at EHS will be Wednesday, May 26. Busses will not be transporting students on campus May 27, but meals will be available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the EHS cafeteria.
With the exception of those students participating in the graduation ceremony or having a graduation ceremony ticket for admittance, students should refrain from reporting to the EHS campus on May 27, which will allow faculty to focus on recognizing the seniors at their commencement ceremony.
Seniors, graduation practice will be held on Wednesday, May 26 in the EHS competition gym, and the report time is 8:30 a.m. At the conclusion of graduation practice, participating seniors will be issued 10 tickets for the graduation ceremony.
Graduation exercises will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, and graduating seniors are to report no later than 7:30 a.m. to the competition gym.