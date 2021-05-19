Enterprise High School to provide shuttle service for graduation parking

Handicap parking is in front of the stadium. A proper handicap placard is required for handicap parking.

No artificial noisemakers. Please respect all individuals by allowing them the opportunity to hear their child’s name called in the ceremony.

Please put balloons down in front of you so that they do not block the view of the people behind you.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed on campus.

No smoking is allowed on campus.

Keep stairways and walkways clear. Please do not sit nor stand in these areas.

No coolers, backpacks, or other packages are allowed in the stadium.

Stereos or other electronic devices, which may disturb others in attendance, are not allowed in the stadium.

Standing in areas that obstruct pedestrian traffic is prohibited.

The last day for students to attend class on campus at EHS will be Wednesday, May 26. Busses will not be transporting students on campus May 27, but meals will be available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the EHS cafeteria.