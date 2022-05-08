Enterprise High senior awarded Corvias scholarship

Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne, announced it has awarded a college scholarship worth up to $50,000 to high school senior Ariel Smith, the daughter of an active duty service member stationed at Fort Rucker. Smith, who plans to attend Troy University, is one of six recipients to form the 17th class of Corvias Foundation scholars attending a 4-year college or university of their choice.

“This scholarship shows that there is always a way for you to achieve the things that seem impossible or hard to accomplish,” Smith said. “This scholarship will give me the drive and determination to get through college when times get rough... I don’t want to take anything for granted or not reach my full potential.”

Ariel Smith is a senior and Wildcat representative of Enterprise High School. She is involved in student government, Art Club, Health Occupations Students of America and the National Honor Society. Currently, Smith is the president of the Teen Inaugural Cohort at the Wiregrass Museum of Art. She will be attending Troy University and plans to major in art. One of her goals is to start an activist program that unites people of different backgrounds through the universal language of art.

Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has provided more than $15 million in scholarships to further educational opportunities for military families. The scholarship program provides recipients with financial support for each of their four years and includes added layers of support for scholars. This summer, scholars will attend a three-day orientation that includes college preparatory meetings with professional education consultants and networking opportunities with fellow students. Scholars also have opportunities to attend conferences, participate in internships, receive mentoring and will join a dedicated network of other scholars and alumni.

“Corvias Foundation’s mission is to support military dependents throughout their academic and professional careers,” said Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “Children of active-duty service members often face unique and challenging obstacles, such as frequent moves, deployments and hectic schedules, that can make achieving a higher education degree more difficult. We strive to create a community of support through our scholarship program to provide both financial and beyond the dollar assistance for all our scholarship recipients.”

“Our assistance does not stop with financial support,” Picerne said. “We encourage our scholars to engage with the Corvias Foundation community, where we cultivate personal and professional growth through a network of support and advocacy. I look forward to welcoming the 17th class of scholarship recipients and look forward to seeing how much they will achieve.”

Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has helped to support the educational goals of military children, spouses, and children of Corvias employees. This year’s recipients plan to study a wide array of subjects, including business, biomedical science, education, political science and more.