Enterprise hosts Alabama State Games action this weekend

The traditional lighting of the flame at the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds Friday night will signal the opening of the 39th Annual Alabama State Games. Athletes from all over the state will then spread out to fields and recreational facilities in Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark to compete as individuals and teams in a wide variety of sports activities.

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper, Community Services and Recreation Director Billy Powell and Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer are expecting hundreds of athletes to visit the city Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We know our community is going to welcome these athletes,” Mayor Cooper said. “We also expect some local athletes to be competing in the events that are hosted here in our city as well as the competitions in Dothan and Ozark. We are pleased to be able to work with the Alabama State Games Foundation to help host these events in our community.”

Doerer encouraged everyone to come out at watch the games. “The State Games bring some sporting activities to our community that we don’t often have the opportunity to observe,” she said. “The competitions will be fun and exciting, so come out and join us Saturday and Sunday.”

The competitions in Enterprise will be:

Grass Volleyball (Softball Complex inside Johnny Henderson Park)

Air Rifle and BB shooting competition (JROTC inside Range and Small Gym at Enterprise High School)

Track and Field Meet (Enterprise High School Track)

Baton Twirling (Large Gym at Enterprise High School)

Please check the City of Enterprise Facebook page, Visit Enterprise and other social media sites for exact times and dates of the competitions.

Admission and parking are free for the Opening Ceremonies Friday in Dothan. Gates open at 3 p.m. with the Fan Fair which includes the Food Truck Spirit Showdown, NFL Flag Football Mini Combine and other vendors and fun.

Registered athletes can check in and pick up their free t-shirt from 3:00 PM—5:30 PM in the ALFA Building. Nurses registered to be honored can pick up their packets at the main entrance of the fairgrounds from 5:30 PM—7:00 PM. You can register as an athlete, Nurse to be honored, or volunteer by going to alagames.com.

At 5:30 p.m. the State Farm Athlete Leadership Summit begins which features Ms. Kim Vickers, Associate Executive Director, Alabama High School Athletic Association as the speaker. This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX which leveled the playing field for females in sports. Ms. Vickers is a trailblazer, being the first woman to hold an executive position in the 100-year history of the AHSAA.

Athletes begin lining up for the Parade of Athletes at 6:45 p.m. with Opening Ceremony presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group starting promptly at 7:30 p.m. being televised statewide live on Alabama Public Television. A spectacular fireworks show will highlight the ceremonies at 8:30 p.m., after which up to $15,000 in academic scholarships will be awarded to 10 registered athletes present during the drawing.

Registration for some of the events is still open. Go to the Alabama State Games website for more information and for scheduling times: Alabama State Games (alagames.com)

The ASF Foundation, Home of the Alabama State Games, was established in 1982 at the request of the United States Olympic Committee (now the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee) and is the largest annual multi-sport competition in Alabama.