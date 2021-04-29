Enterprise Library book sale begins April 30

The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is holding a Spring Booklover’s Sale on Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Members of the Friends of the Enterprise Library organization are eligible to attend the “Friends Only Pre-Sale Event” on Thursday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. New memberships will be accepted prior to the sale and at the door. The sale will take place on the second floor of the library. The Friends now accept credit cards with a $1 fee to help defray the cost.

Nonfiction includes biographies, memoir, inspirational, cook books, sports, poetry, science, politics, business, religion, literature, relationships, health and true crime. Military history (ancient to modern), aviation history, U.S. and World history books are also available.

We also have popular fiction books for all ages. Love a good romance? The book sale offers hardback and paperback romance in every genre from inspirational to suspense. Other genres for sale include Western, sci fi, fantasy and mystery. A wide selection of large print books are also available along with DVDs, music CDs, books on CD, sheet music and music books. Children, junior, young adult and new adult books are also available.

Home schooling? We also have resources such as A Beka Books for sale.