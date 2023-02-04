If you missed the recent Enterprise Lions Club meeting, you missed a real treat when Roy Hoobler gave a stellar performance playing his accordion.

Hoobler, of Hobbler Music, said he started taking accordion lessons in Utah in the 1970s when the Lawrence Welk Show was on television. After giving up playing the instrument for many years, he decided to resurrect his interest with the unusual instrument. He bought his current accordion a couple of years ago.

At the meeting, Hoobler started his performance by playing a Spanish melody and then performed a Strauss waltz.

He explained how the accordion functions, how the keys and buttons on the side play both notes and chords. The harder he pushes and pulls the accordion from side to side, the louder the sound it makes. The slower he pushes and pulls, the softer the sound.

For one of his selections, Hoobler noted that the audience would probably recognize the tune and might even know the words. A few minutes into the song, it was recognized the famous “O Solo Mio.” A song that was a hit for Dean Martin was next – “That’s Amore.” Hoobler played and sang for both pieces. “Roll out the Barrel” topped off Hoobler’s performance.

Hoobler said that the accordion he was playing cost about $800, but that some are priced thousands of dollars.

Hoobler also announced that on Feb. 10, his music studio will host a concert with music from “The Phantom of the Opera” featuring Audra Weaver and Garrett Keller, and community singers accompanied by piano.

A $10 donation is requested for admission. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Hoobler also invited the audience to visit his Facebook page for more information about upcoming events at his studio.