The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise held its annual Radio Day on WTBF-FM 94.7 in Troy.

“A very special thanks to the station manager and disc jockey Chase Robinson in helping us to make this a very successful fundraiser,” said Luncheon Pilot Club Radio Chairman Leslie Adams.

“The Troy Broadcasting Corporation has been operating since 1947 and plays ‘True Oldies Hits’ of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Your graciousness and hospitality is deeply appreciated by the members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise.”

The Luncheon Pilot Club is part of the International Pilot Organization whose main emphasis is on helping people affected by brain related disorders.

Wiregrass merchants and individuals have once again shown their support for this major fundraiser by sponsoring radio ads that were read over the air by Luncheon Pilot members or individuals who just contributed funds to this rewarding and worthy cause. This is the major fundraiser for the club and funds raised will be given back to the community to such as Habitat for Humanity, Brain Minders skits, Special Needs Christmas Party, Banana Bingo at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center, Project Lifesaver, Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee, Disabled American Veterans Transportation, sponsoring a Coffee County resident to attend Camp ASCCA (Alabama Special Camp for Children and Adults), sponsoring an individual to attend TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Camp, Coffee County Arts Alliance, Hand Up Enterprise, Retirement Center Christmas Project, Sheriff’s Posse and WEPS (Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services).

Project Lifesaver is the premiere project for the Luncheon Pilots and is funded by the Luncheon Pilot Club to assist the Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy Calvin Bookout to manage this program by monitoring 15 clients who are wearing locator bracelets.

Each year club members conduct an educational program for second graders in the five elementary schools in Enterprise titled “Brain Minders—Protecting Your Brain for Life,” which impacts the lives of more than 650 students. Using hand puppets, members stress the importance of wearing helmets when biking, skateboarding or playing any kind of sports to protect their brains.

Special thanks are extended to the fundraising committee who pulled this all together for the membership—Fundraising Director Leslie Adams, Assistant Fundraising Director Julie Mills and Fundraising Committee Member Beverly Urech, said Luncheon Pilot Club President Brandy Woodham.

For more information about becoming a member of the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Membership Director Gina Oates at ginaoates686@outlook.com.