Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club receives Growth Award

Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club President Bonnie Gilmore, left, accepts the Growth Award from Alabama District Pilot Club President Sabine Wlodarski.

Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club president for 2021-2022 Bonnie Gilmore was recently presented with a certificate for achieving new members during her term in office.

Alabama District President Sabine Wlodarski made the presentation at the Alabama District Fall Council held at Hampton Inn and Suites Gulf Front in Orange Beach.

At the meeting Growth Awards were presented to only four clubs out of the 18 clubs in the Alabama District.

For more information on how to join this club, contact the Membership Chair Gina Oates at (334) 494-5980 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.

