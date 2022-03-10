Enterprise man arrested on drug, arson charges

On Wednesday, an Enterprise man was arrested on multiple charges, including arson, according to a statement from the Enterprise Police Department.

On March 8, at 11:40 a.m., the police responded to a suspicious circumstances call at a residence in the 100 Block of Pinehurst Drive.

Responding officers discovered multiple windows were shattered at the home. Neighbors told police that approximately four hours earlier they heard an explosion in the neighborhood.

EPD detectives began an investigation with assistance from the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office. It was later determined that arson had been committed at the residence.

Detectives arrested and charged Donald Brenton Allums, 37, of Enterprise, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree arson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Allums was transported to the Coffee County Jail.

