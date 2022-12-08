Enterprise man elected to state Bee and Honey Committee

Richard Woodham of Enterprise was elected to the state Bee and Honey Committee recently during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery.

Others elected to the committee are Rachel Chastain of Talladega County, Mike Keller of Montgomery County, and Kasey Gross Vickery of Etowah County.

State commodity committee members help direct policy for the state’s largest farm organization, allocate research dollars, and coordinate educational sessions for fellow farmers.

“They know the issues their industries are facing,” said Mitt Walker, the Federation’s Governmental and Agricultural Programs Department director. “We depend on these leaders to give us advice on policy matters, which then directs our work and our organization’s future.”

State committee members also host commodity-specific educational programs throughout the year.

Serving statewide is a time commitment— each term is three years, but is worth the sacrifice, said State Wheat and Feed Grain Committee member Jeremy Wilson of Talladega County.

“As farmers, we’re always looking to increase yields and increase sales,” Wilson said. “One way to do that is by serving on a commodity committee. It gives you a chance to provide direction on how checkoff dollars are spent. We need representation from all across the state. Farmers have different needs in different areas of the state. If you’re not on a committee to bring up needs from your area, no one may be aware of it.”

With help from the committees, the Federation dives deep into individual policies and issues that impact each of the Federation’s 17 commodities: bee and honey; beef; catfish; cotton; dairy; equine; forestry; greenhouse, nursery and sod; hay and forage; fruit and vegetables; peanuts; pork; poultry; sheep and goat; soybean; wheat and feed grain; and wildlife.