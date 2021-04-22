 Skip to main content
Enterprise man killed in Pike Co. accident
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle has claimed the life of a Coffee County man, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., a 2005 GMC Sierra traveling north on Alabama 87 failed to yield right of way for oncoming traffic and struck a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan driven by James Kenneth Conneway, 64, of Enterprise, an ALEA press release said. Conneway was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred approximately 10 miles south of Troy city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

