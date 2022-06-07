Enterprise man sentenced for receiving methamphetamine through the mail

Following his prison sentence, Caylor will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to Caylor’s plea agreement and other court records, in early 2019, Postal Inspectors noticed that Caylor was receiving suspicious packages through the mail. Further investigation revealed that Caylor was ordering controlled substances on the dark web and paying for them using Bitcoin. During Caylor’s plea hearing in February of 2022, he specifically admitted that, on May 2, 2019, he attempted to possess a package that he knew contained methamphetamine. Caylor also admitted to previously receiving packages containing controlled substances and sharing or trading the drugs with others.