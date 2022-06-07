 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Enterprise man sentenced for receiving methamphetamine through the mail

  • 0

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Eric Michael Caylor, a 40-year-old man from Enterprise, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Following his prison sentence, Caylor will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to Caylor’s plea agreement and other court records, in early 2019, Postal Inspectors noticed that Caylor was receiving suspicious packages through the mail. Further investigation revealed that Caylor was ordering controlled substances on the dark web and paying for them using Bitcoin. During Caylor’s plea hearing in February of 2022, he specifically admitted that, on May 2, 2019, he attempted to possess a package that he knew contained methamphetamine. Caylor also admitted to previously receiving packages containing controlled substances and sharing or trading the drugs with others.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Russell T. Duraski prosecuted the case.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets

Best Bets

June 3The Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee and Dale Counties Showcase is scheduled for Friday, June 3rd at 6:00 p.m. at the Enterprise High…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert