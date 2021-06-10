Enterprise man sentenced to 37 months in prison

Montgomery, Alabama – On Tuesday, Alexander Russaw, Jr., a 40-year-old man from Enterprise, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to his prison sentence, Russaw was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, on April 24, 2020, the Enterprise Police Department observed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road at the intersection of Rucker Boulevard and Boll Weevil Circle. The car was located in some hedges on the roadside, and when officers stopped to see if anyone needed assistance, they found Russaw asleep in the driver’s seat. When they woke Russaw, he seemed disoriented. While speaking with him, officers noticed an open container with baggies of a white powdery substance that they suspected to be cocaine in plain view.

Officers then detained Russaw to investigate further and, during a pat down search, found a .380 caliber handgun in his pants pocket. Russaw has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. When officers conducted a full search of the container, additional suspected controlled substances were found.

Russaw was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm on October 27, 2020. He pleaded guilty to that charge on March 3.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Enterprise Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Alice S. LaCour prosecuted the case.