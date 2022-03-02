Enterprise martial artist students start out 2022 big

The winnings started off in the junior black belt division with Jace Himes placing 2nd in both forms and fighting and placed 3rd weapons. In the adult men brown belt division, Xavier Cruz placed 1st in both forms and fighting. Also in the brown belt division age 16 & 17 year old, Layton Smith placed 1st in both forms and fighting and 2nd in weapons. In the green belt division age 11 & 12 year old, Hector Cruz placed 1st in both forms and fighting. Also in the 11 & 12 year old green belt girls division, Isabella Moon placed 1st in forms and 3rd in fighting in her first time competing. In the 14 & 15 year old green belt boys division, Landon Smith placed 1st in forms. In the white, yellow and orange belt division, also for the first time competing, Christopher Willard placed 1st in forms and 3rd in fighting. Gordon Coleman placed 2nd in the 11 & 12 year old white yellow and orange belt division. In the 6 & 7 year old white, yellow and orange belt division six year old Sebastian Steger placed 1st in both forms and fighting.