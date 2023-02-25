Ten students from Conley’s Keichu-Do Academy in Enterprise competed at the 24th Annual IKC Challenge Karate Tournament in Columbus, Ga., in February. This tournament was the first one in 2023 for the Keichu Warriors.

The winnings started in the Junior Black Belt Division, ages 16 and 17, with Jace Himes placing first in forms and continuous sparring, third in fighting and second in weapons.

In the Adult Men Brown Belt Division, Xavier Cruz placed first in forms, weapons and fighting.

Also in the Brown Belt Division, ages 16 and 17, Layton Smith placed first in forms, second in weapons, third in fighting and second in continuous sparring.

In the Brown Belt Division, ages 14 and 15, Lennon Chandler placed first in forms, and third in both fighting and weapons.

In the Intermediate Division, age 14 and 15, Landon Smith placed third in forms.

In the age 12 and 13 Boys Itermediate Division, Evan Marquet placed first in fighting and third in forms.

In the Beginners Boys Division, ages 14 and 15, Ethan Marquet placed first in forms and second in fighting.

In the Beginners Girls Division, ages 14 and 15, Mary McBride placed second in forms and first in fighting.

In the Beginners Girls Division, ages 16 and 17, Sarah McBride placed first in both forms, first in fighting and third in continuous sparring.

In the Intermediate Division, ages 6 and 7, Sebastian Steger placed first in forms and third in fighting.