Enterprise martial arts students win big at karate tournament

Ten students from Conley’s Keichu-Do Academy in Enterprise competed at the 21st Annual South Alabama Karate Open on June 12 in Andalusia, the second tournament for the Keichu warriors this year due to COVID-19.

The winnings started off in the adult men’s brown belt division where Tylor Wardrobe placed first in weapons and kata. In the brown belt division ages 13-17, Layton Smith placed first in weapons, second in kata and first in fighting. In that same division, Lila Coleman placed second in weapons, fourth in kata and third in fighting.

In the intermediate color belt division ages 14-17, Xavier Cruz placed first in kata and Landon Smith placed third in kata. In the same division for ages 11-12, Lennon Chandler placed first in kata.

In the beginner’s division ages 11 and 12 years old, Hector Cruz placed first in kata. In the same division for ages 9 and 10 years old, Morgan Brooke Bishop, who has only been with Keichu-Do for one and a half months, placed first in kata.

In the 6 year old and under division, 5-year-old Sebastian Steger placed first in kata. Steger has only been a student at Keichu-Do for four months.

In the special division, Gorden Coleman placed first.