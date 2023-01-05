Enterprise mayor, council congratulate new U.S. Sen. Katie Boyd Britt

Hours after Enterprise native Katie Boyd Britt was sworn into for her first term in the U.S. Senate Tuesday, the Enterprise mayor and council of her hometown extended congratulations to her at the first city council meeting of the new year.

“An Enterprise native and now-senator was sworn into office as a member of the118th Congress earlier today," said Mayor William Cooper during the council meeting this week. “We know she will make Enterprise and Alabama proud.”

Each of the council members individually congratulated the daughter of Julian and Debra Boyd, who, along with her three sisters attended the Enterprise City School system.

Britt was in the first grade when she was crowned Little Miss Enterprise. In the second grade, she was crowned the 1989 Little Miss National Peanut Festival held in Dothan each year. Her mother Debra was a former Miss National Peanut Festival Queen and the first former winner to have a child win the Little Miss title.

Britt credits her parents for successes she has attained. “My parents were truly the example of hard work. I watched them work six and seven days a week,” she said when she spoke to the Wiregrass Republican Women Club at its inaugural meeting in Enterprise late last year. “My dad always said, ‘Keep your head down and work hard and you can achieve more than your parents before you.’”

While at Enterprise High School, Britt attended the Girls State leadership program and was elected to a governor position at the conference in 1999.

Britt was an Enterprise High School cheerleader, twice named “Cheerleader of the Year” at the World Cheerleading Association’s National Championships. She was later named Alabama’s Junior Miss, representing Coffee County in 2000 and was ultimately first runner-up in the America’s Junior Miss competition.

At the University of Alabama, Britt was elected Student Government Association president and co-founded the Alabama Youth Summit. She graduated from Alabama in 2004 and received a Juris Doctor from the University Of Alabama School of Law in 2013.

On June 8, 2021, Britt announced her candidacy for the 2022 United States Senate seat in Alabama. Britt defeated then U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the GOP primary runoff on June 21, with 63 percent of the vote. She won the general election on Nov. 8, becoming the first woman elected U.S. senator from Alabama, the youngest Republican woman elected as a senator, and the first to serve with school-aged children.

She fills the seat vacated upon the retirement of longtime Sen. Richard Shelby. Earlier in her professional career, Britt served as Shelby's chief of staff.

“What an incredible place to grow up,” Britt said speaking at the Wiregrass Republican Women’s meeting. “We’re not only a small business and agriculture community, but we are also a military community."

After being sworn in Tuesday, Britt said in a statement, “It was a humbling moment to take the oath of office today on the Senate floor. I am truly grateful to the people of Alabama for their trust, confidence, and prayers. Now, it’s time to get to work to fight for our people, our liberties, and our values.”

Britt is married to former University of Alabama and New England Patriots offensive tackle Wesley Britt. They are the parents of two children, Bennett and Ridgeway.