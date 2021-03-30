Enterprise mayor speaks at NARFE lunch program

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper spoke to the Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees at their monthly lunch program on Thursday. At the lunch, Cooper discussed recent projects and developments in the city concerning the VA home, airport construction and COVID-19.

According to Cooper, the VA home planned for Enterprise will have between 152 and 170 residents, provide up to 250 jobs and could bring other economic developments to the city.

“We are designated as a medical district, so you possibly will have pharmaceutical companies that might want to come and also be out there too,” Cooper said. “So, this is another economic handle that we are trying to move into this city.”

He also talked about the new airport terminal in Enterprise and how it will help improve travel into the city.

“At one time, we would have business people coming to Enterprise, but first they would have to go by Dothan,” Cooper said. “They would have to fly into Dothan, have to rent a car or get somebody to bring them over here. When they finish, then they have to have somebody take them back. Well, we’ve alleviated some of that. They can land right here in Enterprise.”