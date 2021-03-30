Enterprise mayor speaks at NARFE lunch program

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper spoke to the Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees at their monthly lunch program on Thursday. At the lunch, Cooper discussed recent projects and developments in the city concerning the VA home, airport construction and COVID-19.
According to Cooper, the VA home planned for Enterprise will have between 152 and 170 residents, provide up to 250 jobs and could bring other economic developments to the city.
“We are designated as a medical district, so you possibly will have pharmaceutical companies that might want to come and also be out there too,” Cooper said. “So, this is another economic handle that we are trying to move into this city.”
He also talked about the new airport terminal in Enterprise and how it will help improve travel into the city.
“At one time, we would have business people coming to Enterprise, but first they would have to go by Dothan,” Cooper said. “They would have to fly into Dothan, have to rent a car or get somebody to bring them over here. When they finish, then they have to have somebody take them back. Well, we’ve alleviated some of that. They can land right here in Enterprise.”
He said their next project would be a runway extension, which will allow heavier aircraft to use the airport.
Regarding COVID-19, Cooper talked about the success of the recent vaccination clinic. Cooper also said the city will request that people continue to wear masks when inside city buildings after the statewide mask mandate expires on April 9.
“We are not going to try to dictate, but we need to protect ourselves and protect our city employees,” Cooper said.
He also gave several updates on construction around the city, including the resurfacing of older roads in the city and the construction of a roundabout at an intersection on Highway 127.
All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant.
For more information about the Enterprise NARFE, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.