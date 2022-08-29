Enterprise Mayor swears in three new police officers

Police Chief Michael Moore watched as the officers took the oath of office and told the mayor he is confident the three individuals selected in the recent hiring process are deserving and will serve and protect the citizens of Enterprise well.

Cooper congratulated the new officers, saying they are joining an outstanding group of law enforcement officers. “We like to say that our police department is second to none, and our officers are second to none. They are our protectors and we are thankful for that,” Cooper said.