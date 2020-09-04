Enterprise mayor tests positive for COVID

Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a press release sent out Wednesday night.

“I am feeling fine. I’m not experiencing any serious symptoms,” he told his office via phone call Wednesday. “But I do not want to run the risk of infecting anyone else, so I am staying home as the state health and safety guidelines direct.”

Cooper said he is quarantining at home after precautionary testing following a positive diagnosis of a family member earlier this week.

Cooper was physically absent from Tuesday night’s city council meeting, instead joining in virtually via tablet and providing a bit of comic relief by being carried around by council members during various parts of the meeting.

He said he is working from home for the time being but fully expects to “come back to City Hall and begin to serve the City in person by next week.”

There’s never a good time to get sick, especially with the new and unpredictable coronavirus, but the illness comes at a particularly inopportune time for someone whose mayoral campaign is still ongoing. The runoff election between Cooper and Bill Baker was finalized at Tuesday’s meeting and voting is scheduled for Oct. 6.

At 79, age alone is a potential risk factor to consider, even if there are no underlying health issues. The CDC has identified other potential risk factors to include race or ethnicity, gender, medical conditions, use of certain medications, poverty and crowding, certain occupations and pregnancy.