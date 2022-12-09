Enterprise moves forward on 16 Pickleball courts, renovation projects

Plans for 16 new pickleball courts, city hall renovations and new audio-visual equipment and furniture for the Enterprise Civic Center moved forward during the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday after the council authorized the mayor to proceed with preliminary designs that call for multiple phases of construction.

The “rough plans” for the initial phase of the project includes eight courts with fencing and lighting. A pavilion, eight additional courts and parking areas are part of subsequent phases, said Enterprise Administrator Jonathan Tullos at the council work session immediately preceding the regular meeting.

The council also approved a request from Staci Hayes from Navigator International, LLC, for street closure of West College Street to Railroad Street from Jan. 9 until Jan. 20, as a safety precaution as the company proceeds for demolition of the four buildings destroyed during an early morning fire on South Main Street Oct. 16.

The structure fire destroyed four historic buildings and severely impacted one other, located at 100 through 104 South Main Street resulting in the closure of three family-owned businesses and a residence. “Safety is our main concern,” said Hayes who is coordinating with the city police and public works departments and with the Alabama Department of Transportation on the project.

In unrelated business, the council approved the recommendation from City Engineer and Public Works Director Barry Mott to award bid for all labor, material and equipment required for the complete installation of a new audio-visual control system and furniture package at the Enterprise Civic Center to Harris Security System Inc. in the amount of $124,975.

The other bid received was from Center Line Associations LLC. The company’s total bid was $110,054 for the control system furniture package and installation for $110,054 but they did not bid on the AV control system electronics and installation.

Mott also received approval of a request to seek bids for metal storage containers to be used to store some of the contents currently downstairs during the upcoming renovations of city hall. He said because the containers are expected to be used for up to three years, it is more cost effective to purchase the containers instead of renting them.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Dec. 20 in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 3 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.

Mugshot: Enterprise City Engineer and Public Works Director Barry Mott

Mugshot: Enterprise City Administrator Jonathan Tullos