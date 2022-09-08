Enterprise names Glasscock first public information manager

Emily Glasscock was sworn in to office as the first public information manager for the City of Progress at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday.

Glasscock was sworn in by Mayor William Cooper after the council unanimously voted to approve his recommendation for the newly-created post.

Glasscock will manage the city’s Communications and Information Technology systems. She will also assist with interactions with local media and manage all public relations on behalf of the city.

Glasscock previously served as Marketing Director for Chick-fil-A Fountain in Colorado. She was in television news in South Carolina and Texas, where she worked as producer and executive producer, respectively.

Glasscock was awarded a Lone Star Excellence in My Market Award (EMMA) in 2017 for a feature news report. She was also awarded Honorable Mention in 2018 in the breaking News and Informational categories. Glasscock also interned on Capitol Hill for the Judiciary Committee. During college, Glasscock worked at NASA with the Summer Scholars Program.

As part of her volunteer work, Glasscock was awarded the Fort Carson Volunteer of the Quarter award in 2021 and served on the Mountain Post Spouses’ Club board. She previously served as publicity co-chair for the Fort Rucker Community Spouses’ Club.

Glasscock graduated magna cum laude from the University of South Carolina with a Master of Mass Communication and magna cum laude from Niagara University with a bachelor of arts in Communication Studies.