Enterprise NARFE chapter lunch programs back on

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its next lunch program with new leadership at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise.

The guest speaker will be Tom Heisner, service officer for NARFE Chapter 1609 in Dothan. As service officer, Heisner undertakes members’ glitches, issues and corrections with their federal retirement.

Heisner will introduce the NARFE brochure “Be Prepared for Life's Events” and will distribute the handout “Actions in the Event of the Death of an Annuitant or Surviving Spouse.” Once filled out, the handout information will be extremely important for executors and heirs to manage estates accurately and completely.

This program will benefit all current and retired federal employees. NARFE is the only national organization solely dedicated to maintain and protect the earned pay, programs and other benefits of current and retired federal civil service employees.

Enterprise NARFE schedules speakers to discuss these benefits and other information important for its members.