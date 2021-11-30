Enterprise NARFE Plans Holiday Luncheon Social

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its first Holiday Luncheon Social at noon Wednesday Dec. 8 at the Enterprise Country Club.

The Enterprise NARFE has planned this holiday meal for all active and retired federal government employees and their guests throughout the Wiregrass and Ft. Rucker area.

According to Frank Zerbinos, Enterprise NARFE president, the Enterprise Country Club has planned a first-class Holiday Luncheon that includes chef-carved beef and sliced ham, vegetables, salad, desserts, and drinks.

The Holiday Luncheon Social will be not only a time to enjoy delicious food and great fellowship in a casual, relaxed atmosphere, but also an opportunity to reflect on the purpose of the holiday season and to be thankful for the many blessings in our lives, Zerbinos said.

Zerbinos encourages all federal employees and guests to attend and enjoy this special holiday occasion.

“We hope this event will be a magical moment to remember,” Zerbinos said.

The cost for the luncheon is only $18 per person payable by cash or personal check at the door. The cost includes tax included and no tip is necessary.