Enterprise NARFE to hold May lunch meeting

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Organization will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at PoFolks Restaurant featuring guest speaker Bernard D. Nomberg, attorney at the Nomberg Law Firm in Birmingham.

Nomberg will talk about the state and local court system; how the court system and legal profession serve as one of the largest economic engines in Alabama; the pandemic’s effect on the legal system; saluting veterans; lawyer professionalism and advertising; and the Alabama lawyer pro bono efforts and service to the community.

“I am so pleased to have Nomberg come and speak to our chapter of NARFE. Having someone of his statue and reputation come in and speak on legal issues in the State of Alabama is an absolute blessing for our membership,” Chapter President Frank Zerbinos said.

NARFE is the only national organization dedicated only to maintain and protect the earned pay, programs, rights, and other benefits of all current and retired federal civil service employees.

During the lunch program, members discuss their most recent federal employee benefits and guest speakers present information to improve the lifestyles, health and well-being of the members and their families.