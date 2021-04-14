Enterprise NARFE to host travel advisor at next meeting

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 22 at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise.

Think about the excitement of a dream vacation, planning a trip where you have never visited or looking forward to seeing another part of the world. Whether it be the tropical islands of Tahiti, a safari in Kenya, Africa, a weekend in Panama City Beach or a dinner cruise day trip on the Alabama River in Montgomery, travelling can be exciting, fun and rewarding.

The guest speaker for the next NARFE lunch program will be Carolyn Olk, travel advisor and owner of Amber Roads Travel.

The title of her presentation will be “Amber Roads Travel – Safe Again to Enjoy Life.” She will talk about the experience of travelling, whether it be far away or close to home.

Olk’s agency is an online, full-service travel agency. She will suggest travel destinations especially designed for the NARFE members to include weekend trips, out-of-the-way locations and places to visit in Alabama.