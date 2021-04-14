Enterprise NARFE to host travel advisor at next meeting

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 22 at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise.
Think about the excitement of a dream vacation, planning a trip where you have never visited or looking forward to seeing another part of the world. Whether it be the tropical islands of Tahiti, a safari in Kenya, Africa, a weekend in Panama City Beach or a dinner cruise day trip on the Alabama River in Montgomery, travelling can be exciting, fun and rewarding.
The guest speaker for the next NARFE lunch program will be Carolyn Olk, travel advisor and owner of Amber Roads Travel.
The title of her presentation will be “Amber Roads Travel – Safe Again to Enjoy Life.” She will talk about the experience of travelling, whether it be far away or close to home.
Olk’s agency is an online, full-service travel agency. She will suggest travel destinations especially designed for the NARFE members to include weekend trips, out-of-the-way locations and places to visit in Alabama.
Enterprise NARFE members will learn how travel can be a pleasant, fun and satisfying experience that offers the opportunity and the challenge to discover more about who we are and the world around us when we visit people, experience the places and see the things not available where we live.
NARFE is the only national organization solely dedicated to maintain and protect the earned pay, programs, rights and other benefits of all current and retired federal civil service employees from congressional actions that could adversely affect them.
During the lunch program, members discuss their most recent federal employee benefits and guest speakers present information to improve the lifestyles, health and well-being of the members and their families.
All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant.
For more information about the Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.