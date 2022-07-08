Enterprise native discusses debut novel

Enterprise native Bobby Mathews recently published his debut novel, “Living the Gimmick,” a murder mystery set in the world of professional wrestling.

“Living the Gimmick” follows retired professional wrestler Alex Donovan as he tries to solve the murder of his best friend and former world champion, Ray Wilder. Switching perspectives between the modern day and the 1980s, the book “examines the strained bonds of a lifelong friendship and how an all-too-real abuser can exist without scrutiny in a showbiz world full of fake tough guys and choreographed fighting.”

While Mathews has long been a sportswriter in the Birmingham area, he has always been interested in writing a novel. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic while working from home, he was finally able to find the time to make this dream a reality.

Mathews credits one teacher from Enterprise Junior High School for encouraging his passion writing. His English teacher Janice Morgan nominated him to attend a young author’s conference and also placed him on the school’s competitive English team.

“She absolutely impacted my life in ways that still bear out today,” he said. “I absolutely owe her a huge debt for believing in me and thinking that I had some seed of talent inside me. She really was someone who encouraged me.”

Mathews said the inspiration to set his novel in the world of pro wrestling came from watching wrestling with his father when he was younger. In fact, Mathews dedicated the novel to his dad.

“When we first moved to Enterprise, the first TV show that I can remember watching is Southeastern Championship Wrestling,” he said. “My dad and I would watch this show every Saturday on WTVY. Even when I was a teenager, my dad and I didn’t have much in common, but we still bonded over books and wrestling.”

Mathews said most readers who are interested in murder mysteries, especially psychological thrillers, will enjoy “Living the Gimmick,” but the story isn’t one that holds back.

“This is a murder mystery that kind of shows you the viciousness behind the act,” he said.

For more information about Mathews or “Living the Gimmick,” visit his website at www.bamawriter.com