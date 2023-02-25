Kenneth Sintel Kirkland has been named Alabama Education Association’s Assistant Principal of the Year for the state during the recent AEA Administrators Conference in Tuscaloosa.

The son of Kenneth and Gaynell Kirkland of Enterprise and grandson of Vernell and the late Dan Lane of Clio and the late Eloise and James Fields of Dothan, currently serves as Montgomery’s Southlawn Middle School assistant principal.

The Alabama Education Association, a member driven organization, includes teachers, education support professionals, administrators, professors, future teachers, and education retirees.

Growing up in Enterprise, Kirkland attended Harrand Creek Elementary School, Coppinville— which was then the city’s all seventh grade school, Dauphin Junior High School and is a 2002 graduate of Enterprise High School.

Kirkland has a total of 16 years in education; his experiences range from teaching history, coaching basketball and football, being on various curriculum committees, serving as administrator in primary and secondary schools, and leading district initiatives.

Kirkland has served at Decatur Junior High School, Bellingrath Middle School, Progressive Academy Alternative School, Evergreen Elementary School, Hillcrest High School and Conecuh County Junior High School.

Kirkland has earned a bachelor’s degree and masters’ degrees from Auburn-Montgomery, Alabama A&M and Alabama State University.

“My goal is to impact students in a positive way, and show students that a quality education is priceless,” Kirkland said. “I do understand that it takes a village to raise a child, and that village for me was family, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, friends and the Enterprise City Schools.”