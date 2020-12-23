Enterprise native named to All Sun Belt second team

Amid the numerous players named to the All-Sun Belt Conference football teams Monday, offensive lineman Dylan Bradshaw represented both Enterprise and Troy on the second team.
Bradshaw, a 2015 Enterprise High School graduate, was a three-year starter for the Wildcats and was named team captain following his senior season. He also helped lead Enterprise to the Alabama 7A State Playoffs his senior season. Described as a “versatile player along the offensive line,” Bradshaw was also named to the ASWA Alabama 7A All-State Team after his senior season.
Bradshaw was redshirted his freshman season at Troy in 2016 but played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams, his second season. He played 48 snaps on the offensive line throughout the season with a season-high 18 snaps in the home opener against Alabama State and also saw time against Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Texas State. He was credited with a knockdown and graded out at 92 percent against Texas State.
During his second year on the field (sophomore season but third year at the university, thanks to the redshirt year), he played 241 snaps at center and 108 snaps at guard, allowing just one sack in 349 snaps over 10 games. Bradshaw started at left guard against Texas State and graded out at 95 percent with three knockdowns in 41 snaps against Florida A&M. He recorded four blocks and an 87 grade in 38 snaps against Louisiana and started at center in the Dollar General Bowl. On the season, he allowed just three pressures and two hurries.
In his junior season in 2019, he started and played in 11 games but missed the last game of the season due to an injury. He played 804 total snaps on the offensive line all at center and allowed just one sack in 510 pass blocking snaps and 14 total pressures. After earning his highest PFF grade of the season with an 88.2 pass blocking mark in Troy’s win over Georgia Southern, Bradshaw played a season-high 97 snaps against Arkansas State two weeks later. Allowing just two hits on the quarterback, he was a leader on a Troy offensive line that paved the way for an offense that topped the 500-yard mark in total offense on six different occasions to tie the program's DI record and scored 35-plus points eight times—the second most in program history and fourth most in Sun Belt Conference history. Following that season, Bradshaw was named as an All-Sun Belt honorable mention and was rated by Pro Football Focus as Troy’s third-best pass blocker.
Paced by a trio of first team selections, 13 Troy players were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference football teams.
Offensive lineman Austin Stidham, linebacker Carlton Martial and punter Jack Martin represented the Trojans on the first team, while Bradshaw, receiver Kaylon Geiger, defensive tackle Will Choloh and cornerback Terence Dunlap were named to the second team.
Safety Dell Pettus and bandit Richard Jibunor represented the Trojans on the third team, and running back Kimani Vidal, receiver Reggie Todd, bandit Javon Solomon and linebacker K.J. Robertson were honorable mention selections.
Troy’s three first team selections are the third most in the league behind co-champions Coastal Carolina and Louisiana.
Troy University contributed to this report.