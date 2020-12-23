Enterprise native named to All Sun Belt second team

In his junior season in 2019, he started and played in 11 games but missed the last game of the season due to an injury. He played 804 total snaps on the offensive line all at center and allowed just one sack in 510 pass blocking snaps and 14 total pressures. After earning his highest PFF grade of the season with an 88.2 pass blocking mark in Troy’s win over Georgia Southern, Bradshaw played a season-high 97 snaps against Arkansas State two weeks later. Allowing just two hits on the quarterback, he was a leader on a Troy offensive line that paved the way for an offense that topped the 500-yard mark in total offense on six different occasions to tie the program's DI record and scored 35-plus points eight times—the second most in program history and fourth most in Sun Belt Conference history. Following that season, Bradshaw was named as an All-Sun Belt honorable mention and was rated by Pro Football Focus as Troy’s third-best pass blocker.