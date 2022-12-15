Enterprise native publishes book on former Alabama Gov. ‘Big Jim’ Folsom

Enterprise native Jeffrey Smith announces the publication this month of his newest book, “A Pea River Progeny; Alabama’s Colorful and Controversial Governor James E. “Big Jim” Folsom.

Smith is a physician and writer who earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Alabama. After completing his residency at the William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute, Smith entered private practice in Upstate South Carolina. He lives in Greer, S.C.

Folsom forever changed the Alabama political scene, Smith said. “The man who served as Alabama’s 43rd and 45th governor revolutionized gubernatorial campaign strategies, leaving a memorable legacy in his wake.

“Bypassing the state’s powerful Big Mule political machine and local Courthouse Rings, Big Jim took his Populist campaigns directly to the people. His determination to help the needy and disenfranchised resonated with Alabama’s overlooked common folks,” said Smith.

“Folsom’s vow to pave farm-to-market dirt roads, construct new highways and bridges, improve educational facilities, and increase old-age pensions were welcome tonics to Alabama’s farmers, day-laborers, and small business owners.”

Literally and figuratively a giant, Folsom was six-feet, eight-inches-tall and weighing 275 pounds. His charisma and folksy charm readily appealed to less affluent Alabamians who understood his plain talk, colloquialisms, and use of concrete imagery during campaign rallies, Smith said.

“Big Jim’s repeated outrageous antics and copious consumption of alcohol, while repeatedly condemned by seasoned politicos and Alabama’s major daily newspapers seldom troubled his core constituency. The common folks were willing to overlook Folsom’s vices because the ‘Little Man’s Big Friend’ was the only political leader who truly held their best interests close to heart.”

In the end, Folsom’s Populist political career was doomed by two major factors: his descent into full-blown alcoholism and his unwillingness to walk in lock step with white supremacists, Smith said.

“Big Jim’s one-time political protégé, George C. Wallace, soon eclipsed his mentor to become one of the 20th century’s most vitriolic segregationists. At the same time as Wallace’s statewide and national political careers soared, Folsom drifted into oblivion. Big Jim, however, refused to quit. Even when his chances of victory were nil, Folsom continued to seek elective office. Over the course of 40 years, Big Jim ran for Governor nine times.”

The book will be available for purchase at the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society on Main Street in Enterprise