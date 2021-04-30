Enterprise native selected as student marshal for Auburn's spring commencement

AUBURN, Ala. – Robert Sitze, a native of Enterprise, Alabama, has been selected as the student marshal for Auburn University’s School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences in the university’s spring 2021 commencement ceremonies scheduled for April 30-May 3.

Each college enlists a special committee to select a student marshal who best represents the values and level of excellence within the college and carry its flag at the front of the commencement procession.

Sitze, who now lives in Pelham, will receive his bachelor’s degree in forestry. After graduation, he plans to work as a forester in the Cahaba region of Alabama and has accepted a position with The Westervelt Company in the forest resources division.

At Auburn, he was a member of the Forest, Environment and Wildlife Leadership Academy, Vice President of the Auburn chapter of the Society of American Foresters and member of the Forestry Club. He serves in the Alabama Army National Guard’s 20th Special Forces Group and is a forestland owner with the hope of restoring his property as a pine plantation and family recreational site.