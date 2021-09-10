Enterprise native serves with Navy newest tilt-rotor aircraft squadrons

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Gomez and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest naval accomplishment is seeing junior personnel that I've worked with grow up,” said Gomez. "It's wonderful seeing them take the knowledge I've instilled in them and become the sailors they are today. Seeing the impact I've had on others and seeing their successes has been huge for me. I'm also very proud to have been a chief when I was previously enlisted.