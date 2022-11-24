Enterprise Networking Alliance assisting Hand Up Enterprise

Once again, the Enterprise Networking Alliance has donated to Hand Up Enterprise. This time it was for Thanksgiving turkey meals that HUE distributed to families in need.

Each year, ENA donates thousands of dollars to various civic groups and charitable events. Hand Up Enterprise uses social media to spread its wants, needs, and supplies. Hand Up Enterprise group has over 1,000 members on its Facebook page and has received several recognitions for the work it has done over the years.