Enterprise Networking Alliance assisting Hand Up Enterprise

Enterprise Networking Alliance President Kassy Skinner, left, gives check to Hand Up Enterprise Veterans Outreach Chair Travis Parker.

Once again, the Enterprise Networking Alliance has donated to Hand Up Enterprise. This time it was for Thanksgiving turkey meals that HUE distributed to families in need.

The Enterprise Networking Alliance is a business-to-business networking group meets weekly at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.

Each year, ENA donates thousands of dollars to various civic groups and charitable events. Hand Up Enterprise uses social media to spread its wants, needs, and supplies. Hand Up Enterprise group has over 1,000 members on its Facebook page and has received several recognitions for the work it has done over the years.

